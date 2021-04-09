Here’s why medical experts think they’re seeing more ear infections

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Medical professionals have noted an increase in people with ear infections throughout the pandemic, something experts are attributing to an increased use of headphones and earbuds.

“We are seeing individuals using them a lot more frequently, including AirPods … and then the head pieces, because everyone’s on Zoom meetings and Teams meetings,” said Brittany Jamison, an APRN with Premier Health.

Just the contact of a foreign body, like headphones, with the inner ear can cause irritation. Extended use for whatever reason should be avoided, unless breaks are taken intermittently. Jamison said taking breaks every hour and a half to gently massage the ear is a good idea.

She also recommends cleaning your earbuds or AirPods with a cotton swab.