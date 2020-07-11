Healthy body image vs. pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Summer can make it difficult to maintain a positive body image with the push to have a “beach body.” This year, quarantine is adding to that stress.

Dr. Steven Taylor with Kettering Health Network joined 2 NEWS to discuss how the pandemic impacts the way we view ourselves.

“Be patient with what you see and what you feel,” he said. “We have to realize these are, really, some extraordinary times. Patience also involves having realistic expectations.”

Dr. Taylor suggests adopting healthier habits not with a specific goal in mind, but rather as a conscious effort to live a healthy lifestyle.