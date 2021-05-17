Health leaders discuss health restrictions being removed in weeks

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Pre-pandemic normalcy is within reach. Ohio has seen a substantial drop in cases per 100K people and vaccination rates are up following the announcement of a vaccine lottery last week.

“I think it is very encouraging that the strategies put forth by the governor are having the intended effect. My hope is that this continues moving forward, and that it’s not just early interest,” said Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital.

Colon said the wrench that could still get thrown in the works is the sudden disregard of masking by most people, coupled with a rapid decline in vaccinations across Ohio.

For those feeling uncomfortable taking off the mask in public, Colon said it is never a bad idea to bring one with you when you go out for the day. Wearing a mask might not be required, but both the governor and Colon encourage people who want to wear one to do so.