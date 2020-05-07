Health implications of reopening restaurants, salons

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor DeWine on Thursday made a long-awaited announcement regarding the reopening date for restaurants, bars, hair salons, and more.

“Take it easy. When all those places start up, everybody’s going to be very eager to go in but as you go in, make sure that you continue to do those safe practices that we have been employing for the past several weeks,” says Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital.

He stresses that practicing good hand hygiene cannot stop and we should keep social distancing as much as possible, especially in an indoor setting.

While you may be ready to get your hair cut as soon as possible, be sure you look ahead and know what changes you should expect to see during that process.

“They are going to be requiring some face covering whether it is a cloth mask, or an actual face mask to be able to go in there, but also see what kind of things facilities are going to be having inside for you to sanitize your hands, and see what the other employees are doing while they are there,” Dr. Colon said.

He went on to say that it could take several weeks before we’ll know for sure if reopening this way was worth the gamble.

“It’ll take a few weeks until we see if there is a gradual increase because of the incubation period for us to be able to have enough of a volume of passing from one individual to the other to see if there’s a significant rise in those numbers,” he said.

He predicts that by the end of May we will likely be able to see if there’s been a significant rise in cases.