Health implications of limiting day care capacity

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Starting August 9, child care facilities can resume normal class sizes. The governor also announced new restrictions for county fairs on Tuesday.

Dr. Steven Burdette with Miami Valley Hospital believes the latest developments from the state are an attempt to balance the reality of the pandemic with necessary safety measures.

“I think it is trying to balance the safety of the population but also realizing that our kids need to be in schools and in day cares and different settings like that to help them grow and mature,” he said.

Starting on or after July 31, all Ohio fairs will be limited to junior fair events.

Dr. Burdette says this announcement further indicates that officials are trying to strike a balance between getting back to normal life while protecting those who may be vulnerable to the virus.