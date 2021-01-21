Health expert weighs in on Ohio’s purchase of rapid at-home COVID-19 tests

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that the state was partnering with Abbot Laboratories and eMed to help with the rollout of two million at-home BinaxNow rapid antigen tests.

Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said this is an excellent move in the right direction.

He believes these at-home tests will provide communities with fewer testing locations a chance to really check for spread.

Colon said that when it comes to who-gets-what, the at-home tests will likely be provided to symptomatic individuals.

