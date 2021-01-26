Health expert weighs in on Ohio’s curfew update

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced a plan to rollback the state’s coronavirus curfew during Tuesday’s briefing.

The goal is to get hospitalizations under 3,500 for seven days before pushing the curfew back to 11 p.m. After that, if Ohio can get the number under 2,500 for seven days the curfew will be lifted.

Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said the numbers for the last two weeks look good, with fewer and fewer hospitalizations due to COVID-19. DeWine said Tuesday that we will know by Thursday whether the curfew will be pushed back to 11 p.m.

Colon said what DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health are doing is smart but we can’t ease up too many restrictions too quickly. He urges people to remember to socially distance, mask up and follow other CDC recommendations.