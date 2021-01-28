Health expert weighs in on K-12 school staff vaccine update

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio’s fight against COVID-19 continues with welcomed forward momentum after Governor Mike DeWine outlined the vaccination process for K-12 school staff and announced changes to the curfew.

The Ohio Restaurant Association told 2 NEWS that roughly 2% of coronavirus cases in the state could be linked back to a restaurant — which raised questions about what the curfew is doing.

Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said it would be difficult to point a finger at restaurants and connect a rise in cases to them. So far, Colon believes the data hasn’t shown a strong connection between cases of COVID-19 and restaurants.

Colon hopes that vaccinating K-12 school staff, as well as others in Phase 1B, will show that Ohio can reduce the number of infections while returning to a pre-pandemic normal.

