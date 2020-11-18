Health expert reacts to Montgomery County stay-at-home advisory

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Following Governor Mike DeWine’s curfew Tuesday, Montgomery County Public Health has issued a stay-at-home advisory, encouraging residents to limit the time they spend in public places.

As Ohio continues to see record number of cases, many are pointing at predictions made earlier in the pandemic that the virus would return in colder months and would rebound if we weren’t careful.

Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said scientists and doctors are basing current predictions off of logic and the data gathered throughout the pandemic. In the spring, there was a lot less confirmed data on COVID-19, making predictions less accurate.

Some have asked why a stay-at-home hasn’t been issued by DeWine, Colon said it has to do with discouraging certain behaviors during the pandemic. Making everyone stay inside could result in gatherings that spread the coronavirus to more households.