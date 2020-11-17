Health expert on why Gov. DeWine issued curfew

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine’s latest move to slow down the spread of the coronavirus was to issue a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew that will go into effect Thursday. His reasoning: limit the times people can come into contact with one another to limit the spread.

Dr. Roberto Colon, the associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said he isn’t surprised by Tuesday’s announcement. He said DeWine is trying to limit contact with people outside of our homes but Ohioans have to try and do the same.

With Thanksgiving around the corner, Colon said he recommends people reconsider who they plan on inviting and consider wearing masks regardless of who is in attendance.