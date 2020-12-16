Health expert busts COVID-19 vaccine myths

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Americans are celebrating now that all 50 states have received doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, welcoming in the beginning of the end for what will be a year long pandemic.

Along with those celebrating, are those spreading misleading or false information. 2 NEWS and WDTN.com sat down with Dr. Roberto Colon, the associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, to have him debunk a few COVID-19 vaccine myths.

Colon stressed how wrong it is to assume you do not have to wear a mask once you receive the vaccine. He said that studies have determined it prevents COVID-19 but not the infection that causes the virus. This means people who are vaccinated could potentially still spread it if they don’t observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

As far as a live version of the virus being in the vaccine, Colon said that couldn’t be further from the truth. Both Pfizer and Moderna created mRNA vaccine which contain absolutely no live virus in them.

The Centers for Disease Control have this to say about mRNA vaccines: They teach our cells how to make a protein — or even just a piece of a protein — that triggers an immune response inside our bodies.

Colon also said that the vaccine doesn’t make you immune for life. Scientists have not determined how long patients are immune for at this time.