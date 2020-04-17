Health concerns surround decisions to reopen Ohio’s economy

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The president and governor have both announced a path forward into a new phase of life under coronavirus. In Ohio, DeWine is targeting May 1 for when he’d like to begin reopening the state’s economy.

Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital says that while we all want to be excited over the possibility of “getting back to normal,” there are still concerns over a future spike in cases.

“That’s why it’s so important that as we move into that area of loosening up some of the restrictions we’ve had and moving into our new normal, we continue to be very vigilant in making sure that we keep an eye on the disease activity, that’s why the testing is so important as we move into that new phase,” he said.

As more testing becomes available, he says we are likely to see an increased number of cases reported to reflect that.

“The fact that we’ve had a discrepancy between the number of tests we’re able to do now compared to a few weeks ago makes it very difficult to interpret exactly what this means as far as a rise in new cases,” said Dr. Colon.

It’s likely that many people who test positive for the virus could potentially not show any symptoms.

“That’s something we’re starting to learn more and more about this disease and see reported more frequently, this pre-clinical presentation or the pre-symptomatic presentation where patients are actually having positive tests before they start developing symptoms,” Dr. Colon said.

He adds that questions remain unanswered regarding how long this pre-symptomatic phase lasts and if it truly is an asymptomatic infection.