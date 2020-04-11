Health concerns and the Constitution

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Health officials say stay at home orders and social distancing are helping to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Ohio, but some feel the orders may be infringing on their rights.

Dr. Mark Caleb Smith with Cedarville University joined 2 NEWS to discuss the issue.

A 1905 Supreme Court ruling, Jacobson v. Massachusetts, could act as a road map in determining someone’s rights during a pandemic.

“It’s a pretty important ruling because there the Supreme Court upheld Massachusetts’ ability to forcibly vaccinate their citizens. Many of their citizens felt like it was against their rights to be forcibly vaccinated. The Court, though, very firmly said when public health is the issue, the state has a wide latitude to even infringe on some things some of us may see as a matter of privacy or as a matter of our rights,” Dr. Smith said.

Many are asking what will happen if the President loosens restrictions around the nation before some individual state governors, like Mike DeWine, feel ready.

“It’s a conflict that I think we might actually see. I really don’t think the President has the power to unilaterally make that decision to so-called ‘open up’ the economy. Governors have much more latitude to watch out for their citizens’ public health. I think if Mike DeWine decided this order is premature or this recommendation is just a recommendation, it’s not binding upon me as a governor, then we could see ourselves in the middle of a lawsuit,” said Dr. Smith.

He adds that the pandemic leaves Joe Biden in a tough position ahead of the election.

“There’s not a lot he can do except watch this play out from President Trump. I think if President Trump is perceived to have handled this well, Joe Biden has a very steep hill to climb over the next several months. Whereas if people begin to blame the president, maybe challenge his early handling of the crisis or maybe feel like he hasn’t behaved well since then, Biden’s going to have an opportunity.”