Gun legislation proposals following mass shootings

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After the Oregon District shooting, several state lawmakers are considering legislative solutions to cut down on the chances of a tragedy like this ever happening again.

Governor DeWine announced his 17-point plan last week.

Republican State Senator Peggy Lehner, of Kettering, is cosponsoring a proposal of her own.

She and Democrat Cecil Thomas reintroduced two bills, one that would require universal background checks and one that would raise the minimum age to purchase a firearm to 21.

READ MORE: State senators team up to introduce gun reform legislation

“There are an awful lot of legislators who are still thinking about it, say they want to look at the final language, but I think it’s terribly important for people to realize that this in no way impairs someone’s ability to have a gun under the second amendment,” she said.

Sen. Lehner adds that the goal of the legislation is to prevent someone who has committed a crime, or someone who may suffer from mental health issues, from owning a weapon.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.