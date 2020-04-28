Governor changes state’s stance on mask requirements

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The governor on Tuesday changed his original stance on mask requirements as Ohio makes slow steps toward reopening. While he initially said customers would be required to don a facial covering in retail businesses, he now says it is a strong recommendation.

“I think requiring that everybody wear a mask is something that’s going to be very difficult to A) enforce and B) prove that there is a definite benefit,” said Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital. “We believe that when we have people wearing those masks when they are infected and perhaps not showing symptoms, that it could potentially reduce the chance of spreading the virus and reduce the shedding, but a lot of that is still an unproven benefit.”

Although the weather is getting warmer, there are still steps you should take to keep yourself and others safe while spending time outside.

“I think people need to go out and enjoy some outdoor time,” Dr. Colon said. “But keep that social distancing. Make sure that you avoid congregating in large numbers. You’re able to be outside and spread out a little but still be able to maintain that six-foot distance.”

He goes on to say it’s more important than ever to be mindful of how your individual choices can affect other people.

“Individually, we have the power to be able to make those decisions. We have the ability to avoid some of those risky situations. But we also have to keep in mind that if we’re too cavalier with our actions, it could put other people in danger and in this case it could start things back up again if, collectively, we are not careful with this disease.”

He stresses that if you are not comfortable exposing yourself to a potentially risky environment, don’t do it at this point.