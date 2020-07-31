Gov. DeWine signs off on earlier last call for Ohio bars, restaurants

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Starting July 31, last call at Ohio bars and restaurants will be at 10 p.m.

Dr. Marc Clauson with Cedarville University joined 2 NEWS to discuss the legal aspect of the order.

Recently in Columbus, a judge blocked an ordinance that would have forced bars to close at 10 after several businesses filed a lawsuit. Dr. Clauson says in this case, lawsuits may be filed but those are unlikely to win.

“The state has very broad power either through the legislature or through the executive to do the kinds of things that were done statewide here in Ohio,” he said. “People can complain, understandably, but legally, there’s very little challenge that you could bring to it.”

He says the state liquor board could revoke licenses temporarily if establishments are found to be in violation.