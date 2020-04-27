Gov. DeWine announces first steps to reopening the healthcare community

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor DeWine announced Monday the first steps to opening the healthcare community starting Friday.

DeWine says all health procedures that can be done without an overnight stay can move forward beginning May 1.

“Certainly, all along there’s been a lot of rescheduling for any of those procedures that met that criteria that hadn’t yet been able to be performed, and we hope to be able to resume that as soon as May,” said Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital.

Meanwhile, businesses like salons, gyms and restaurants will have to wait to see how the first wave of reopening goes.

“I think it has to do much more with how long you are going to be in close physical contact with another individual, certainly when you’re going to a grocery store you may be picking up some items and going to pay for them, but you’re not spending the same amount of time in close proximity with another individual as you would at a hair salon,” said Dr. Colon.

Although Ohioans have been successful in flattening the curve and keeping healthcare systems from being overwhelmed, Dr. Colon says it would be naïve to assume that this surge could not still happen.

“We’ve been very fortunate to this point that that didn’t materialize, that we were able to stem the progression of the disease, but we have to be very careful and realize that that could still happen if we were to open everything rapidly,” he said.

Dr. Colon says as area hospitals acquire more and more PPE and larger testing capabilities, they can more effectively take on elective surgeries.