Go Red for Women luncheon aims to spread awareness of cardiovascular disease

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented, but cardiovascular diseases are still the greatest threat to women’s health and claim the lives of 1 in 3 women.

Dr. Mukul Chandra with Premier Health and stroke survivor Jerri Ward joined 2 NEWS Tuesday to discuss how an upcoming event plans to raise awareness, and hopefully, change those statistics.

Eight months ago, Ward suffered a stroke. In the time since, she’s had to re-learn how to speak, move, read, and write. Now, she wants to pass on any self-care information she can to help women stay healthy.

“I’ve spent the past eight months learning how to do life all over again, and being really passionate about passing that self-care information on,” she said.

The American Heart Association and Premier Health will host a Go Red Goes North corporate wellness event and luncheon on September 5.

Attendees will have the chance to take advantage of health screenings and interact with healthcare professionals about topics like blood pressure, cholesterol, fitness, nutrition, and stroke prevention.

“I think that Go Red for Women is such a beautiful and wonderful event which allows someone like Jerri to tell her story and for our community to have the awareness that we lose more women from heart disease than all cancers combined,” Dr. Chandra said.

He encourages women to be aware of their blood pressure, keep a healthy diet, and check their cholesterol numbers.

The event will be held from 10 am until 1 pm at the Fort Piqua Plaza Banquet Center at 308 N. Main Street in Piqua.

For more information or to reserve your seat, contact kaytie.bidigare@heart.org or call 937-401-4861.

