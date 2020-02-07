Go Red for Women campaign underway during Heart Month

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women. According to the American Heart Association, it claims more women’s lives than all forms of cancer combined.

February signals the start of the Go Red for Women campaign, and Friday is National Wear Red Day.

Paula Thompson with the 2020 Go Red for Women campaign and heart survivor Taryn Lacy joined 2 NEWS Thursday to discuss.

“The Go Red for Women campaign is a key initiative from the American Heart Association to focus everyone on [the fact that] heart disease is the number one killer of women,” Thompson said. “I think it allows us to really create more awareness of, what things can we do within our lives to reduce our risk for cardiac disease.”

Heart Month has a special significance for Taryn Lacy, who was diagnosed with post-partum cardiomyopathy during the month of February when she was 27, just two months after giving birth to her daughter.

“My heart was not functioning properly. It was actually functioning at 10 percent,” she said. “It’s important to me to especially get the message to new mothers to pay attention to your body.”

To help support this month’s mission, take the initiative to know your numbers and be aware of any lifestyle, nutrition, or exercise habits that could contribute to heart disease in the future.