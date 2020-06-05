Global response to injustice as protests continue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Protests for justice have continued across the United States for over a week.

Charges were upgraded against the Minneapolis officer who knelt on the neck of George Floyd, and new charges were announced against the other officers at the scene.

Dr. Art Jipson, an associate professor of sociology at the University of Dayton, joined 2 NEWS Friday to discuss. While protests continue, Dr. Jipson says citizens are using multiple vehicles to address their grievances and emotions as conversations take place surrounding racial injustices.

“I see social media as especially significant here because many different activists, leaders, police officers, protesters alike are using social media to reach others and to connect,” he said.

He goes on to say there is no single correct way to organize responses to these issues, whether people are coming together on social media or for in-person protests.