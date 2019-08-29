Future of opioid cases following Johnson & Johnson ruling

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Earlier this week, an Oklahoma judge ordered pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson to pay $572 million for its role in the state’s opioid crisis. Could this clear a path forward in the fight against opioids?

Dr. Thad Franz, Associate Professor of Pharmacy Practice at Cedarville University, joined 2 NEWS Wednesday with the details.

“We see this as monumental because we know there are 1,500 pending cases that are very similar to the results of this case that will really lead and make decisions for future pending cases,” he said.

Dr. Franz goes on to say that payment gained from these cases could provide an opportunity to funnel more money into the fight against opioids.

“We also see this as an opportunity to steward these funds that will come out of court decisions to really fuel the fight against the opioid epidemic in the area of education, expanded clinics, help with addiction, and also public disposable medication cabinets,” he said.

Attorneys for Johnson & Johnson plan to appeal the ruling.

