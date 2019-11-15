Former ambassador to Ukraine testifies in public hearings

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, testified before Congress on the second day of public impeachment inquiry hearings.

Both sides questioned her about her removal by President Trump.

Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, Director of Political Studies at Cedarville University, joined 2 NEWS Friday to break down her testimony, saying that he believes her to be a credible witness given her background.

“I think she presents herself very well and I think she’s also a very capable witness. I don’t think I heard anything though that necessarily is going to tip the scales on this issue. I’m not sure we had a lot that was new. I’m not sure we heard a lot to really discount the main republican talking point against her,” he said.

Dr. Mark Caleb Smith says the fact that the President appeared to be live tweeting his thoughts on the testimony despite claiming Wednesday that he was too busy to watch them is “shocking.”

“You don’t expect the sitting President of the United States to go on social media and say pretty direct, pointed, and maybe even hurtful things about a witness testifying at that particular moment. I think it puts the President in some jeopardy to do that,” he said, adding that it was poor judgement on his part.

