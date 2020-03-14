Food preparation and coronavirus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Grocery stores have been packed as many people have been stocking up on essentials this week.

Dr. Joseph Allen with Premier Physician Network joined 2 NEWS with tips on having a game plan should you have to be quarantined at home.

“You want to make sure that you have a stock of some things that will last a while, so in your pantry you want to have those canned goods and those dried goods. Don’t forget about the fresh foods as well, get your fruits and vegetables. The best way you can fight this virus is staying healthy, eat healthy,” he said.

Dr. Allen suggests taking advantage of meal prep by making meals ahead of time and freezing them for a later day.