Flyin’ to the Hoop returns for 18th year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health’s 18th annual Flyin’ to the Hoop event tips off on Friday. Founder and President Eric Horstman joined 2 NEWS Thursday with the details.

The event started in 2003 and pumps over $1.9 million into the local economy every year.

38 teams will perform in front of sold-out crowds of over 20,000 fans in 20 games.

Flyin’ to the Hoop runs from January 17 through January 20.

Click here for more information.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.