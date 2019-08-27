Five on 2: Taking care of yourself during allergy season

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With the changing seasons and counts such as ragweed going up, it’s important to take care of one’s self who suffer from allergies.

Sara Wilson-Rector, APRN, with Premier Physician Network, joined Five on 2 to talk about allergy symptoms and how to take care of yourself by treating the symptoms.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS