First responders also face stress at traumatic scenes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Oregon District tragedy took a toll on the entire community, but we need to think about those on the scene.

First responders see it all, but how do they cope with the trauma?

Julie Manuel, a licensed therapist a clinical manager of the Kettering Behavioral Medicine Center sat down with Brooke Moore Friday to discuss the kind of training first responders receive and how they can prepare for traumatic and stressful situations.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.