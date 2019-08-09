First responders also face stress at traumatic scenes

Five on 2

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Oregon District tragedy took a toll on the entire community, but we need to think about those on the scene.

First responders see it all, but how do they cope with the trauma?

Julie Manuel, a licensed therapist a clinical manager of the Kettering Behavioral Medicine Center sat down with Brooke Moore Friday to discuss the kind of training first responders receive and how they can prepare for traumatic and stressful situations.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS