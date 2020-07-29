First 2020 presidential debate coming to Cleveland

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Case Western Reserve and the Cleveland Clinic are hosting a presidential debate on September 29, a little over a month before Election Day.

“It’s really no surprise that we’re holding it here and the fact of the matter is, too, it’s a battleground state which is equally important if not more important than the history of it,” said Dr. Marc Clauson, professor of history and law at Cedarville University. “It’s not an accident that it would end up here.”

He believes Ohio’s role in this year’s election could be greater than it was in 2016, if current trends continue.

