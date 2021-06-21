Final Vax-a-Million: Did Ohioans turn out in the numbers experts hoped?

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Sunday was the cutoff to register for the fifth, and final, Vax-a-Million drawing, which will be announced Wednesday. As the state wraps up its vaccine lottery, data collected by the Ohio Department of Health paints a clearer picture of its effect.

“I’d like to see if we could get some additional resurgence at that peak that we saw right after we announced that Vax-a-Million campaign,” said Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer for Miami Valley Hospital, “We need to pick the pace back up a little bit, I think if we don’t make progress we could be in for a rude awakening this fall again.”

As vaccination rates continue declining throughout Ohio, the CDC is warning Americans of a newly documented Delta variant of the virus. Officials are worried that this variant could become the dominant form of COVID-19 spread as we move into cold and flu season.

Colon said experts haven’t found new symptoms that would clearly indicate a person had the Delta variant. However, the hallmark trait of this strain is that it is significantly more contagious.

