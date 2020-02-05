FDA approves new peanut allergy drug

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new peanut allergy drug has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration that will significantly decrease the reaction a person has to peanuts if they come into contact or consume one.

Kevin Blackburn, director of retail pharmacy at Kettering Health Network, sat down with FIVE on 2 to discuss the new drug, saying the new drug is the peanut protein that will be introduced to the body over a period of time.

“It’s a slow build up in hopes that if someone is accidentally exposed to the peanut that the severeity of the allergic reaction will be less severe,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn also said that some people have such severe allergies that there’s a chance the drug will not work for everyone.

“There are definitely going to be those that have such a severe allergy that even at the most minute dose of the protein powder, they’re going to have a reaction so they wouldn’t even be considered as a candidate,” Blackburn said.

Having a peanut allergy shapes who a person is, Blackburn said. His daughter was diagnosed with a peanut allergy at age 3 so his family has experienced the allergy first hand.

“It really changes everything,” Blackburn said. “It shapes their personality, it changes everything you do, and you have to have a lot of trust.”

Blackburn also said that people should results from the drug fairly quickly, as the tests have been positive.