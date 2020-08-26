FDA approves convalescent plasma treatment

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The FDA has issued an emergency authorization for the use of convalescent plasma to treat coronavirus patients. The authorization makes it easier for some patients to obtain the treatment but is not the same as full FDA approval.

Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital joined 2 NEWS Tuesday to discuss the treatment and how it has impacted recovery efforts.

“We’ve been able to treat over 250 patients here and we’re hoping that as part of the Mayo Clinic, we’re going to be able to see the full results of those patients being able to be released to understand the full benefit that could be gained,” he said. “One of the things that has to be understood is that this is not going to be something that is going to be saving everybody’s lives. It is a treatment that has the potential to help some patients.”