Expert weighs in on the impact of Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation

Five on 2

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed Monday night with a vote of 52 – 48. The only Republican to vote “no” was Senator Susan Collins, sticking to comments she made about nominating Merrick Garland in 2016.

Dr. Lee Hannah, a professor of political science at Wright State University, said that 15 of the last 19 Supreme Court justices and President Trump has nominated one less than former Presidents Obama and Clinton combined.

With a six to three majority, conservatives now hold the Supreme Court and several important items are coming up for examination. Hannah said the ACA will be reexamined by June 2021, as well as issues related to religious liberty and a possible election dispute à la Bush v. Gore.

