Expert weighs in on how Moderna’s vaccine will impact distribution

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine has been given a thumbs up by an independent advisory board, paving the way for its potential approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

If approved, hospitals in the Miami Valley expect to receive nearly 200,000 doses in the coming weeks.

Dr. Roberto Colon, the associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said unlike Pfizer’s vaccine, Moderna’s can be stored at less freezing temperatures and be at room temperature for longer.

Logistically, Moderna’s vaccine gives places without ultra-cold storage, as well as more remote facilities, to receive and store doses.