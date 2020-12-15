Expert weighs in on differences between Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio is prepared to receive roughly 420,000 doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2020.

Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said that his hospital has yet to receive its doses because they are waiting for the Moderna vaccine to be shipped sometime next week.

For those who might want a specific vaccine, Colon said they are very similar — both being mRNA vaccines but Pfizer’s requires incredibly cold temperatures compared to Moderna’s.

Colon said that the other big difference is that Pfizer’s has been approved for people 16 and up, while Moderna’s will likely be approved for people over 18.