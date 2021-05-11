Expert weighs in on cyberattack on Colonial pipeline

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The FBI has identified the Russian cybergang involved in the Colonial pipeline attack as DarkSide.

The pipeline, operated by Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline, carries gasoline and other fuel from Texas to the Northeast. It delivers roughly 45% of fuel consumed on the East Coast, according to the company.

Dr. Raid Ajami, a professor of international business and global strategy at Wright State University, said he wasn’t really surprised by the the cyberattack. Eyes are always on America’s infrastructure and gaps in its security, and the energy sector happens to be very important to us.

“We were expecting that some of these things would happen, [but] we couldn’t time it. We didn’t know when it was going to happen and we couldn’t know which pipeline,” said Ajami. “We need to be ready for it in the future if we’re going to stay competitive in the global economy.”

Ajami believes it’s incredibly important for the government to begin working more with cyber security experts to protect both companies and people. At this point, he said, private firms hold a lot of important things, like customer data, and the government should have a vested interest in protecting that.