Expert weighs in on Amy Coney Barret’s first day of confirmation hearings

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Monday was the first day of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing, where she laid out her thoughts on the job and explained how much former Justice Antonin Scalia influenced her.

Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, director of political science at Cedarville University, said that Scalia was known for saying matters like gay marriage and abortion are not in the Constitution, so they were political and not constitutional issues.

Smith said both Scalia and Barrett firmly believe that those issues should be left up to the state and the voter.

Though it could be seen as big political issue, Smith thinks Barrett will get confirmed before the election in November.