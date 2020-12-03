Expert: Surge will likely come three weeks after Thanksgiving based on previous data

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio has officially made its own travel advisory list, among other things, as cases of coronavirus continue to rise and hospitals begin to warn of overcrowding if something doesn’t change.

Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said the state is seeing the first cases after Thanksgiving come into hospitals. However, based on previous holidays it typically takes around three weeks for a new surge to take place.

As far as the travel advisory goes, it only means Ohioans should continue to avoid going out unnecessarily, wear a mask and socially distance.

Miami Valley Hospital is starting to feel the squeeze as well, according to Colon. They’ve seen a similar uptick in patients with COVID-19 and are starting to have to strategically move resources so they don’t become burdened or have to turn people away.