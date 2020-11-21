Expert on Pres. Trump inviting Michigan legislators to the White House

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Georgia’s top elections official announced the certification of the state’s results Friday, officially giving President-elect Joe Biden 16 more electoral votes. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump invited two top Republican legislators from Michigan to the White House in a move that has some people concerned.

Dr. Dan Birdsong, a professor of political science at the University of Dayton, said even if the current theory of Trump attempting to persuade individual state legislators to swing the electoral vote his way was true, it is not likely to work.

If this were the case, the president would only gain 16 electoral votes from Michigan come certification — this would put him at 248 to Biden’s 290.

Birdsong said Biden’s lead of over 5 million votes isn’t something anyone should want to reverse, “this is democracy in its purest form.”