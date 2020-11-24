Expert on Biden’s top cabinet picks

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — President-elect Joe Biden announced several top cabinet picks Tuesday, appointing people a lot of people that he has a personal relationship with as well as prior government experience.
Dr. Grant Neely, chair of the department of political science at the University of Dayton, said Biden isn’t new to the game, he’s been in politics a long time and his best move was to get people he has a good relationship with in important cabinet positions.
Neely said President Donald Trump and the GSA finally relenting on the transition process is incredibly important, giving Biden key security information as he continues to plan for inauguration day.
