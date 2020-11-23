Expert: Ohio labs behind on COVID-19 tests speaks to volume of tests

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Monday’s coronavirus numbers were initially a shocker for Ohioans, but Governor Mike DeWine later clarified that many of the nearly 11,500 cases were likely from two labs that were behind.

Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said that regardless of whether the number is that high, it should be concerning that some laboratories are having a hard time processing the volume of tests they’re receiving.

Colon, along with several doctors during DeWine’s Monday briefing, urged Ohioans to be responsible this Thanksgiving by only celebrating with people inside their “bubble” or home. If people are coming over, be sure to celebrate outside at least six-feet apart.