Expert: Not a matter of when but how FDA will approve emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine asked everyone to buckle down for the next 21 days so that Ohioans can start 2021 on better footing, allowing for an easier distribution of the vaccine and less of a burden on our healthcare systems.
This all comes on the eve of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voting to approve the emergency use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine. An independent panel of doctors endorsed the vaccine Thursday, paving the way for FDA approval.
Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer for Miami Valley Hospitals, said that it isn’t really a matter of when the FDA will approve it, but how they will approve the emergency use and coordinate the distribution.
With a vaccine being developed in record time, some Americans are hesitant to try it. Colon believes it will be up to healthcare workers to provide the safety data to ease patients minds, that is, once it becomes available to the public.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- More than 900 Dairy Queen customers pay it forward at Minnesota drive-thru
- Big Time Sports: Championship Game set as Big Ten enters final week with 2 key rivalry games canceled
- Kettering Health Network doctor answers most common vaccine questions
- Pence in Georgia, Biden set to stump for candidates next week as crucial runoffs near
- President Trump says he’s joining Texas AG Ken Paxton’s election lawsuit