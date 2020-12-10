Expert: Not a matter of when but how FDA will approve emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine asked everyone to buckle down for the next 21 days so that Ohioans can start 2021 on better footing, allowing for an easier distribution of the vaccine and less of a burden on our healthcare systems.

This all comes on the eve of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voting to approve the emergency use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine. An independent panel of doctors endorsed the vaccine Thursday, paving the way for FDA approval.

Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer for Miami Valley Hospitals, said that it isn’t really a matter of when the FDA will approve it, but how they will approve the emergency use and coordinate the distribution.

With a vaccine being developed in record time, some Americans are hesitant to try it. Colon believes it will be up to healthcare workers to provide the safety data to ease patients minds, that is, once it becomes available to the public.