Expert: Make necessary sacrifices this Thanksgiving so we can all have a Christmas

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County has moved from the red to the purple on the state’s advisory map, casting a looming shadow over the Thanksgiving holiday and beyond.

Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said that this change highlights the critical point we’ve reached — a point that healthcare professional have been warning about for some time.

With an alarming number of hospitalizations, Colon worries that Ohio’s current trend could continue clear through December. This would interrupt even more holidays and family traditions, complicating the rampant outbreak of coronavirus even further for our state.

Colon urges people to make the sacrifices necessary now so that we can have those moments later on.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS