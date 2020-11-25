Expert: Make necessary sacrifices this Thanksgiving so we can all have a Christmas

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County has moved from the red to the purple on the state’s advisory map, casting a looming shadow over the Thanksgiving holiday and beyond.

Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said that this change highlights the critical point we’ve reached — a point that healthcare professional have been warning about for some time.

With an alarming number of hospitalizations, Colon worries that Ohio’s current trend could continue clear through December. This would interrupt even more holidays and family traditions, complicating the rampant outbreak of coronavirus even further for our state.

Colon urges people to make the sacrifices necessary now so that we can have those moments later on.