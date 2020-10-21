Expert interprets Pope Francis’ decision to endorse same-sex civil unions

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — In a break from tradition, Pope Francis endorsed civil unions of same-sex couples — a move that has caught many Catholics the world over off guard.

Dr. Sandra Yocum, a professor of faith and culture at the University of Dayton, said that the pope is not advocating a change in church teachings related to the sacrament of marriage.

The news of his decision comes from a documentary that will not air in the U.S. until Sunday.

As far as this being the beginning of a conversation about same-sex marriage, Yocum said she see’s this as a continuation of a dialogue focused on giving respect to same-sex couples. That his message is more about everyone having a right to a family and community.