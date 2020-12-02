Expert: Impact of COVID-19 on children, teens likely greater

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — As hospitals begin seeing more young people with COVID-19, the University of Dayton released details from a preliminary study investigating symptom severity in various age groups.

Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said the notion that younger people don’t get COVID-19 is inaccurate and that the impact on a their lives is likely greater due to how active they are.

Schools were initially seen as a potential hotspot for the virus before classes began in earnest, but now that students have returned to the classroom — with some doubling back to online classes — doctors and scientist have found that isn’t the case.

Colon said that studies have shown the coronavirus isn’t being transmitted in the classroom but it is at home, in the community and at social events.