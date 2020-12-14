Expert advises Ohioans continue to follow guidelines, even after vaccinated against COVID-19

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine was distributed across the United States Monday, arriving first at Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center and UC Health. The Miami Valley is expected to see its first doses Tuesday at the Springfield Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Roberto Colon, the associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said the effort put forth by scientist is truly unprecedented. To discover a virus, develop a vaccine and distribute it within a year is incredible.

Colon warns against complacency now that the vaccine is being distributed. He said that Pfizer has shown that it can prevent COVID-19, but not the infection that causes the virus. That means people should still wear a mask and socially distance so they can avoid potentially spreading the virus further.

