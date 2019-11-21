‘Everyone was in the loop,’ public impeachment hearings press on

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – In the biggest day of testimony yet in the impeachment inquiry, Gordon Sondland directly implicated President Trump and Rudy Giuliana in a quid pro quo with Ukraine.

Director of Political Studies Dr. Mark Caleb Smith of Cedarville University joined 2 NEWS Wednesday to breakdown the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union’s testimony.

Sondland told committee members that Giuliani pushed Ukraine to announce investigations of Joe Biden, as well as the false theory Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election.

He went on to testify he informed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Vice President Pence and other top officials, but no one took action.



“Everyone was in the loop. It was no secret,” Sondland said.

“He was very explicit and very clear in a way that I think is going to be difficult for Republicans to argue with, frankly” said Dr. Smith.

Republicans like Rep. Mike Turner and Rep. Jim Jordan were quick to try and aggressively chip away at Sondland’s claims.

“I think the only headway they made is they certainly got Mr. Sondland to admit that President Trump at one point said, ‘There’s no quid pro quo, I don’t want anything from Ukraine, just tell them to do what they think is right,” Dr. Smith said. “But of course, that came well after the whistleblower report, well after this was starting to gain traction.”

Testimony continues Thursday on Capitol Hill.