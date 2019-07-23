Equifax to pay millions for largest data breach in US history

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – A multistate coalition of attorneys general, including Ohio, has reached a settlement with Equifax after its massive 2017 data breach. John North of the Dayton Better Business Bureau joined 2 NEWS Monday to discuss what this news means for the state of Ohio.

An investigation concluded that Equifax’s failure to maintain reasonable security systems allowed hackers to expose the data of over 147 million consumers as the largest breach of consumer data in U.S. history.

Despite knowing about a critical vulnerability in the software, Equifax failed to patch its system, allowing hackers a way in to access personal information.

Additionally, Equifax failed to replace software that was supposed to monitor the breached network for suspicious activity. The attack, as a result, went unnoticed for 76 days.

The settlement includes a consumer restitution fund of up to $425 million and a $175 million payment to the states, with at least $7.14 million going to Ohio.

Consumers who are eligible for restitution are asked to submit claims online or by mail.

Paper claim forms can also be requested over the phone by calling 1-833-759-2982.

Once the online registry launches at this website, you will be able to obtain information about the settlement, check your eligibility to file a claim, and file that claim online.

