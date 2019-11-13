Epilepsy Awareness Month: Treatment and Response

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – November is Epilepsy Awareness Month. Dr. Rajinder Singh, an Epileptologist with Kettering Health Network, joined 2 NEWS to discuss how the disorder is diagnosed and treated.

He says roughly 2 percent of the population is considered epileptic.

“The best way to diagnose it is to see a neurologist, get the proper diagnostic testing done, including EEGs, and by their history,” he said.

There are more symptoms than seizures that could indicate someone may be experiencing epilepsy, such as ringing in the ears, or changes in taste or sense of smell.

Dr. Singh says that medications typically only work about 60 percent of the time, meaning 40 percent of patients won’t be able to get their symptoms under control with medication alone.

If someone you love has epilepsy and begins to have a seizure, follow these tips:

Stay calm

Despite popular belief, do not try to put anything in their mouth

Make their surroundings safe so they will not harm themselves

Support the person’s head

If the seizure is happening to someone you are familiar with, consider trying to film the seizure as a reference point for their doctor.

If you come upon a stranger having a seizure, call 911 immediately.

