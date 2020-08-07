Emergency Response: Adapting to mass trauma

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More than 100 people died and thousands more were injured Tuesday in an explosion in Beirut. Many hospitals are overwhelmed and debris is making it difficult for first responders to do their jobs.

Dr. Randy Marriott, Medical Director of the EMS Center of Excellence, joined 2 NEWS to talk about responding to mass trauma.

He says the first priority is always to keep first responders safe and then tend to immediate casualties.

“They’ll take care of the immediate casualties first, those that are what we call surface casualties that were either able to walk away or be carried away and that will form a first wave,” Dr. Marriott said. “Then you kind of have a second wave within the next few days or maybe a week or more where you’re going to have victims buried within the rubble and I’m sure there are operations going on there right now 24/7 to try to reach those victims.”

He goes on to say the pandemic adds an extra layer of danger to everyone involved.