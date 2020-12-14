Electors officially vote in Biden as president-elect

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — As of Monday, President-elect Joe Biden received the necessary 270 electoral votes needed to officially win him the spot as the next President of the United States.

Dr. Marc Clauson, professor of history and law and Cedarville University, reminded viewers that technically, under the constitution, voters are selecting who they want their state’s electors to vote for. A process which has received a lot of attention this year after unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud were made by President Donald Trump.

Recently, people have been pushing for the abolishment of the Electoral College after winning candidates did not win the popular vote — a move that Clauson thinks is very unlikely.

For something like the Electoral College to be ratified, two-thirds of all states would have to go in for whatever the change might be.