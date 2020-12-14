Electors officially vote in Biden as president-elect

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — As of Monday, President-elect Joe Biden received the necessary 270 electoral votes needed to officially win him the spot as the next President of the United States.

Dr. Marc Clauson, professor of history and law and Cedarville University, reminded viewers that technically, under the constitution, voters are selecting who they want their state’s electors to vote for. A process which has received a lot of attention this year after unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud were made by President Donald Trump.

Recently, people have been pushing for the abolishment of the Electoral College after winning candidates did not win the popular vote — a move that Clauson thinks is very unlikely.

For something like the Electoral College to be ratified, two-thirds of all states would have to go in for whatever the change might be.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS