Election result split: Will we know tonight or later this week?

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Now that it’s Election Day, people are split on when they expect final results for the presidential race — will it be Tuesday night or will it take several days?

Dan Birdsong, a professor of political science at the University of Dayton, said he falls in the middle. He believes that it’s likely we’ll see a pretty good indicator of who will win tonight but urges patience while other states wrap up counting.

Rep. Mike Turner is running for his 10th term, but the last two elections have seen dwindling margins between him and his opponent.

Birdsong said in these situations, the energy of the electorate can really dictate the margins. He didn’t say whether he thought Turner would win or lose, but said it will come down to who energized their base the most.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS